SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health will no longer require universal masking effective Monday, April 3, and all COVID-19 testing will be moved to Adirondack Medical Center’s outpatient lab.
Masks will still be required at the Mercy Living Center.
Drive-up testing at the COVID cabin will be discontinued.
Other changes taking effect:
• Pre-operative testing will no longer be required for surgical patients or inpatients at time of admission, unless they are symptomatic (fever/respiratory/GI symptoms)
• We will no longer test inpatient admissions routinely, except for OB and Colby patients
• A doctor’s order will be required for all testing
• All individuals requiring tests will conduct self-performed nasal swabs
• The COVID clinic fax line will forward to the patient registration fax line, beginning Monday
Adirondack Health will keep the policy in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State Department of Health, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive orders.
This policy change applies to employees, patients, visitors, volunteers, vendors, and students. However, masks will still be required for the following scenarios:
• Anyone who has had close contact or a high-risk exposure to someone with a COVID-19 infection
• Anyone providing direct care to patients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised
• Anyone who has not received the influenza vaccine for the current season (masking only required in clinical areas).
