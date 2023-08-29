LONG LAKE — The prestigious Frank and Jeanne Hutchins Environmental Education Leadership Award is set to be presented to Dr. Chester A. Crocker in recognition of his outstanding leadership and community service.
The award ceremony will take place at the upcoming Awards Gala, organized by the Adirondack Park Institute (API), an organization focused on environmental education and community development on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Adirondack Hotel in Long Lake.
Dr. Crocker is a respected member of the Tahawus Club in Newcomb and has deep family roots in the Adirondacks.
With a distinguished career as the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs and a Professor Emeritus at Georgetown University, Dr. Crocker embodies the values celebrated by the Hutchins Award. He and his family have been exemplary in their commitment to environmental conservation and community service.
The API’s Community Service Award will be presented to Mike Pratt, CEO of the NYS Olympic Regional Development Authority who is retiring this year.
This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the Adirondack community. Mike Pratt is being honored for his continuous efforts and unwavering dedication toward integrating educational opportunities and community service into his various initiatives.
Joseph J. Martens, currently Board Chair of the Olympic Regional Development Authority, has been named the Honorary Chair for the Awards Gala. The event aims to raise funds for educational programs at SUNY ESF’s Adirondack Interpretive Center and various other programs across the Adirondacks.
To learn more about the Gala, contact Sue Goodspeed at 518-582-3376.
