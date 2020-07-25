KEENE, NY — The Adirondack Land Trust will host three live virtual programs in August, featuring land-protection staff, scientists studying Adirondack forests, and a conservation intern who will discuss the ups and downs of conservation fieldwork in the time of COVID-19.
All events are free and open to the public. Information and registration details are available at the Adirondack Land Trust website, adirondacklandtrust.org/events.
Adirondack Land Trust Annual Meeting & Conservation Update
9:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 4
The Adirondack Land Trust invites supporters and anyone interested in Adirondack conservation to a brief report on current priorities, a Q&A with board chair Bill Paternotte and executive director Mike Carr, and recognition of new and departing board members.
Adirondack Forests: A Science Conservation
7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12
Join Cary Institute forest ecologist Charlie Canham, Adirondack Watershed Institute science director Michale Glennon, and Heidi Kretser, conservation social scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s global program. Kretser will moderate, Canham will focus on trees, and Glennon will focus on animals as the three scientists discuss research into the status and future of Adirondack forests, to be followed by a Q&A.
An Adirondack Internship: Exploring Protected Lands
7 p.m. Tuesday, August 18
With map, compass and canoe, Adirondack Land Trust intern Jess Grant explored 20 public land trust project sites this summer. She’ll share her findings, with a focus on conservation goals and recreational potential—and the complications of fieldwork during COVID-19.
The mission of the Adirondack Land Trust is to forever conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of our communities and the ecological integrity of the Adirondacks. The land trust has protected 26,632 acres since its founding in 1984.
For more information, please see adirondacklandtrust.org or call (518) 576-2400.
