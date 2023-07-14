MALONE — The Franklin County Economic Development Corp. launched the Adirondack Frontier Main Street Program, an initiative aimed at revitalizing downtowns and main streets throughout Franklin County.
This program is intended to foster economic growth, provide crucial support to local businesses and create vibrant, thriving downtowns, a news release said.
The Adirondack Frontier Main Street Program is driven by an approach that combines technical assistance, planning support, placemaking guidance and financial resources.
Through these strategic initiatives, the FCEDC is dedicated to assisting the resurgence of main streets and downtowns in Franklin County.
Jeremy Evans, Chief Executive Officer of FCEDC, emphasized the importance of downtowns and main streets as the heart and soul of our communities.
“Our downtowns and main streets are the centers of our communities, the places where jobs, business, and people meet. They are the most financially productive areas of our communities where civic pride runs deep. The Adirondack Frontier Main Street Program reflects our commitment to empowering the revitalization of main streets and downtowns in Franklin County, ensuring they become thriving and desirable destinations.” Evans said.
Under the guidance of Community Development Manager Rachel Child, the Adirondack Frontier Main Street Program represents a step forward in FCEDC’s ongoing efforts to rejuvenate downtown areas and main streets in Franklin County.
The program is designed to fuel the resurgence of main streets and downtowns, offering technical assistance, funding opportunities, strategic planning and the art of placemaking.
“We have the tools and resources to transform your downtown into a thriving hub of activity,” Child said.
“From technical assistance to funding opportunities, our program aims to unleash the economic potential of your main street. We invite you to partner with us and work together to revitalize your downtown, creating a vibrant and prosperous community.”
The Adirondack Frontier Main Street Program welcomes individuals and businesses to join the influential minds shaping Franklin County’s vibrant downtown scene.
For more information visit the program’s official website at www.adirondackfrontier.com/mainstreetprogram.
