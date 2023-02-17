ALBANY — The Adirondack Council requested New York Lawmakers to prioritize wilderness preservation, climate measures, clean air across the state and incentives to boost diversity in the parks workforce, visitors and residents.
The organization made the testimony during Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 — 2024 budget proposal Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“As the largest temperate deciduous forest in the world, the Adirondacks play a prominent role in achieving the state’s newly codified ‘30 by 30’ goal,” Kevin Chlad, Adirondack Council Government Relations Director, said.
“Natural climate solutions are an essential piece of the puzzle for New York to achieve climate justice. Highly populated regions of our state face the specter of severe flooding and storm impacts if we do not successfully combat climate change. Large forested regions, none bigger than the Adirondacks, will absorb water and greenhouse gasses. This will slow climate change and associated impacts if we take the necessary steps to leverage these important assets.”
The organization claims the park will help the state achieve its climate goals, only if the state takes the steps to preserve the forests and wetlands.
According to Chlad, New York has led the nation in the sciences of measuring and controlling air pollution in an effort to defend itself from acid rain that was killing the forests and waters of the Adirondacks, in-part due to a survey of the Adirondack Lakes.
“A consortium of non-profit partners and top academic institutions in New York State have come together to design a $6 million, 3-year, 21st century water quality survey that has great potential to guide climate policy just as the Adirondack lakes survey of the 1980’s did for the fight against acid rain,” Chlad said.
“Though this is not an exhaustive list, this study will examine carbon and methane cycling, storage potential and prediction methods for freshwater. Researchers will also examine how climate change impacts baseline conditions of waterbodies, including temperature, dissolved oxygen, and the duration/length of seasonal stratification. Scientists will explore the relationships between climate change and harmful algal blooms, food web attributes, cold water fisheries, and mercury bioaccumulation.”
Chlad also called on Legislators to support Governor Hochul’s proposal to fund the Timbuctoo Summer Climate Careers Institute in Newcomb.
Students from the City University of New York’s Medgar Evers College will visit the University College of Environmental Science and Forestry campus in Essex County to learn about climate, the Adirondacks and find a path to job opportunities in the field they prefer.
“These careers start with the physical sciences but include everything from engineering to public policy and journalism to philosophy and ethics,” Chlad said.
“The FY 22-23 state budget approved a $2.1 million appropriation for the first year of this program, which is set to commence in the summer of 2023.”
A request for $300,000 to support the Adirondack Diversity Initiative has been made along with the proposed $400-million Environmental Protection Fund capital projects list, including:
$37 million for open space protection with $3 million for the Land Trust Alliance Conservation Partnership Program
$48.7 million for state land stewardship
$19.5 million for invasive species prevention and eradication, with $900,000 for the Lake George Park Commission
$150,000 and $225,000 for the Visitors Interpretive Centers at the SUNY School of Environmental Science and Forestry and Paul Smith’s College.
