ELIZABETHTOWN — The Adirondack Council has awarded 12 micro-grants totaling $26,000 to local farmers to support sustainable and climate-friendly economic activity in the Adirondack Park.
“It has been a pleasure to see this program grow and develop,” Raul Aguirre, Adirondack Council’s Acting Executive Director, said.
“Well-managed farms make the Adirondack Park a better place to live, for both people and wildlife.”
The Essex Farm Institute, a project of the Adirondack Council supports local sustainable agriculture by working directly with farms and by advocating for soil health, habitat connectivity and climate change mitigation.
“It is a critical time to build partnerships and resiliency in the local food system. Transforming our relationship to imported goods now will mean that our farms, forests and artisanal producers can bolster local economies across the region in the future,” Dillon Klepetar, Adirondack Council’s Farm Advocate, said.
“Agricultural producers in the North Country are up against incredible odds including supply chain and food processing issues, increasing costs for inputs like seeds and diesel, a labor shortage, and policies that favor industrial agriculture over family farms. Those actively working on the land need support from consumers as well as the nonprofit community.”
This is the eighth consecutive year the Adirondack Council has awarded micro-grants to farmers and small business owners who want to reduce their environmental impact and adapt to a changing climate.
The micro-grant program has now awarded more than $200,000 since 2015.
This year’s application drew proposals from almost two dozen small and mid-size agricultural enterprises as well as projects featuring collaboration between farmers.
“The successful micro-grant program has been made possible by the generous support of the Klipper Family Fund and other generous donors,” Aguirre said.
“Together, we have accomplished a lot for local farming and a sustainable local economy.”
This year’s funded projects include efforts to replace fossil fuel energy sources for on-farm needs; the production and distribution of local fertilizer/compost to improve soil health; upgrades to improve food and maple processing efficiency; and support for transitions toward rotational livestock grazing.
“The collaborative energy behind these funded projects is inspiring.” Courtney Klipper, co-founder of the Klipper Fund, said.
“This year’s innovative work brings the community closer to closing the loop of local self-sufficiency in terms of energy, soil fertility, and intimately connecting consumers to the food that’s being produced in their neighborhoods.”
Collectively these projects continue to preserve natural resources, enhance environmentally beneficial farming practices, produce healthy local food, and reduce energy use.
“The Klipper Family created the fund to help producers address financial, social and environmental goals of sustainable food systems in a comprehensive way,” Nathaniel Klipper, Klipper Fund co-founder, said.
“So farmers can think bigger than their family’s bank account balance when it comes to investing in real progress for the Champlain Valley and the entire Adirondack Park.”
The 2023 Grantees are:
• River Bottom Farm (Wadhams) — $1,500 for installation of a solar-powered water pump to irrigate a 30’x96’ high tunnel.
• Norman Ridge Farmstead (Vermontville) — $3,000 for perimeter fence materials for rotationally grazing cattle on an additional 75 acres.
• Mark Twain Maple Works (Saranac Lake) — $1,500 to purchase a new maple finishing pan that will increase efficiency.
• Full & By Farm (Essex) — $1,500 to install a hybrid electric heat pump water heater and retiring its propane-powered equivalent.
• River Valley Regeneratives LLC, Ben Wever Farm, Sugar House Creamery (Redford, Willsboro, Jay respectively) — $8,000 for raw materials to fabricate and set up mobile composting equipment including scientific instruments, a mobile-screening unit and a compost applicator to be shared among producers.
• Three Daughters Maple (Willsboro) — $1,500 — to design and construct a reverse osmosis filter along with evaporator upgrades to reduce firewood consumption.
• Meadow & Mountain Farm (Moriah) — $1,500 — to expand spruce, balsam and other evergreen plantations using a rented commercial tree planter and application of organic fertilizer.
• The Cook Farm (Owl’s Head) — $1,500 – to purchase and utilize a small dump trailer to make and move compost without compaction.
• Creative Kitchen Garden (Westport) — $1,500 — to establish a mass planting of 2,000 + native wildflowers.
• Craigardan (Elizabethtown) — $1,500 – to create a public educational composting and growing system that is accessible to all members of the community.
• Open Gate Farmstead (Keeseville) — $1,500 – to create mobile meat and breeding rabbit housing that improves soil conditioning and install solar powered light and rainwater collection system in the rabbitry.
• Blue Line Compost (Saranac Lake) — $1,500 – to purchase 35-gallon trash cans with lids & wheels to expand mobile collection service to larger clients, and to reduce the vehicle trips required to gather waste.
“The Micro-Grant program challenges the conventional wisdom that profitability and environmental stewardship are at odds with one another” Klepetar said.
“Our program recognizes the outstanding leadership of farmers and value-added producers who steward the landscape and nurture its inhabitants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.