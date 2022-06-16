ELIZABETHTOWN — The Colors of Freedom in the North Country, the first-ever regional Juneteenth celebration, arrives at the Essex County Courthouse at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There, Essex County Historical Society Board Trustee Peter Slocum helped organize John Brown’s courthouse speech, delivered by actor Robert Andrews, a Keene Valley resident. “He’s going to do a dramatic rendering of the courthouse speech, and we will then talk about the route of John Brown’s casket from the shores of Lake Champlain through Elizabethtown and then on up to North Elba over that two-day period in December of 1859,” Slocum said. Brown’s casket was placed in the Essex County Courthouse overnight. “Mrs. Brown slept across the street at what is now the Deer’s Head Inn, which was owned at that time by the county sheriff,” he said. “The county sheriff (E.A. Adams) organized an Honor Guard of four young men to station themselves around the casket to symbolically protect it. John Brown wasn’t universally popular in the North Country. His raid on Harpers Ferry was widely condemned by a lot of people in the North. So, it’s interesting that the county sheriff at the time was supported enough to host the widow, and organize and Honor Guard, and so on. It’s an interesting political fact of the time.” LAST WORDS Andrews, a theater major, has appeared in productions at the Essex Theatre Company, Pendragon Theatre and Upper Jay Art Center/Recovery Lounge. “I was just asked to recite a speech that he gave,” he said. “It’s a very quick thing. It’s a one-page thing. John Brown had his episode at Harpers Ferry, and he was very quickly brought to trial and convicted and sentenced. On the day of sentencing, he had a chance to address the court. “So, it’s his final address to his court. The impact of it later was that the speech was reprinted in many newspapers all around the country. It became a very influential moment for John Brown. By this marketing, transforms himself from a wild man to a man of great morality. He really called people to the moral imperative of ending slavery. It was a galvanizing moment for a lot of people that had previously been ambivalent about the matter. That’s one of the reasons why the speech is considered quite significant.” Slocum told him that he looked like John Brown. “It’s not much of a transformation,” Andrews said. “I will be wearing like a white shirt. This is the kind of thing you could easily overdo the presentation. I really just want to do the honor to the words, the story of what happened. In my research, I learned that his speech was very slow and deliberate. This was not a written statement. “He was speaking extemporaneously. He was in fact not well. He had been shot, so there was a cot, a bed for him to use in the court. He spoke slowly and deliberately, and I’m looking for the meaning.” Juneteenth is a national holiday that commemorates the effective end of slavery in the United States when, on June 19, 1865, federal troops finally arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and ensure the freeing of all enslaved people. Their freedom came two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. JOHN BROWN FARM On Sunday, Philadelphia-area musicians Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise and actor Andrea Baer will perform at the John Brown Farm State Historic Site from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Knotz and Elise will bring their unique blend of hip-hop, soul and classical traditions to the Juneteenth celebration. An unlikely musical pair, MC, poet and storyteller Knotz and Elise, a classically-trained harpist, pianist and vocalist, have been collaborating and performing together since 2018. Their second album “kəˈmyo ͞ onədē,” (pronounced “community”), released last December, has been described by Chase March as a “sonic masterpiece.” Baer will bring Helen Appo Cook to life in a dramatic monologue written by Robin Michel Caudell called “Remove the Scales from Thine Eyes.” Cook was a prominent Black community activist and champion of equal suffrage for women. Her father, the renowned conductor, composer, and touring musician William Appo bought land in North Elba in 1848 near the other Black pioneers and was a friend and fellow traveler of the Brown family. The monologue is a selection from Caudell’s larger work, “The Black Opal Suite: Melanated Women in the Adirondacks.” ‘I WISH I WAS ABLE TO MEET THIS LADY’ In doing research in preparation of portraying Cook, Andrea Baer fell in love with her character. “At one point, I wish I was able to meet this lady because she had a strong leadership, very family oriented,” the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association board trustee said. “She was definitely a classy, intelligent, elegant woman. I see of a lot of the type of person I would like to be in here. I like the way she approaches things that could be a conflict or confrontational, she handled it in a very eloquent, respectful and an intelligent way.” Cook and her husband, John Francis Cook Jr. were were Washingtonian Black elite of the day. “I like the way she could have a conversation just about with anybody,” Baer said. “She never forgets her people. She was very well off for her lifetime during a very difficult period. She was an established woman, but instead of just going away and living a life with her family and just enjoying that, she remembered where her roots are, she remembers her people. So, she turned around and used that status to fight for her people for recognition, for equality.” Cook never got to vote as she died from pneumonia and heart failure at her 1118 16th Street residence on Nov. 20, 1913. “I’m very impressed with her, so for me to re-enact that character it brings out that stature in me,” Baer said. “It makes feel proud. I want to speak for her. I want to speak with authority because that’s the kind of person I see when I read about her. It’s with pleasure that I’m doing this. It makes me feel closer to a character that really matters, you know, that really made a difference in her lifetime before our time. I’m very pleased with her. I’m just privileged to have this opportunity to portray her and not let her memory go unnoticed or forgotten. I’m just glad I’m able to do that.”
