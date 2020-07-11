Somebody asked me the other day why I never wrote a novel. I believe he was hoping I'd spend my time on that and let the Press-Republican use this space for something worthwhile.
I admit the idea of scribbling out a novel has crossed my mind. The big stumbling block was that there was a reason to write one only if somebody would agree to read it, and I could never find anybody who would go that far.
Also, I never had a plot.
One thing I did have, though, was an indexful of characters.
I'm a big fan of great novels. I always thought of novels as needing two ingredients: characters and plot. I think I always had a sense of terrific characters – people who were odd enough to be interesting to readers but common enough to be identifiable.
Shakespeare didn't invent all of his plots, but he not only invented his characters, he presented them in ways that would make them more famous than the greatest humans who ever lived.
I don't exactly think of my characters as Romeo and Juliet or Hamlet, but I think I have some potentially intriguing people.
Ok, so here's what I have so far:
Famed boxing sportscaster Rosa Boll and Ulysses S. Grunt, a boxer with a lifetime record of 0-43, have fallen in love and want to get married. They met while she was broadcasting his fights.
In fact, she announced almost all of those bouts in which the renowned Serbian aristocrat-turned-boxing-referee Count Tatenne counted him out. Rosa thought Uly looked so peaceful as he lay there flat on his back with his eyes closed.
Grunt has even lined up his best man – his trainer, Seymour Blood.
But Rosa and Uly have no money. Boxing's best days are long gone, and any hope for a revival likely doesn't include a guy who's never made it to the second round.
Besides, Rosa has developed a sinus condition and her nose runs. Uly doesn't notice because he sees double from all those left hooks he never saw one of.
And they have no place to live if they do get married.
They call architect Linus Askew to build them a place, but Linus charges for his work, so Rosa and Uly go to a bank and ask Loan Officer Anita Cash for some money. Anita says it doesn't look good, but she'll see what bank President Lotta Doe thinks.
Turns out Lotta says they don't qualify for a loan and sends them to bookmaking partners Kenny Wynn and Betty Kant to try to build a fund.
And, even if they can scrape together enough dough for a mortgage, poor Rosa and Ulysses have no furniture.
But wait! They remember an ex-boxer they used to know who went into the used-furniture business -- Warren Davenport, who specializes in cheap sofas and chairs.
Warren agrees to give them a good discount on some old stuff he hasn't been able to move, so long as they can come up with a down payment.
Thinking of their future together, Rosa and Uly picture a houseful of children. So their thoughts of course turn to their old friend, the doll-house maker Babe Roof, and tell him to get to work.
In the meantime, while they await their children, a pet may be in order, so they visit veterinarian Claude N. Bitton, who hasn't a line right now on any that aren't dangerous.
For the sake of their long-term prospects, they decide to start eating healthier, so they consult dietician Herb “Biff” Riss. Biff puts them on a vegetarian regimen to save money and arterial stress.
Things are beginning to look up when Uly lands a job in a diner as an assistant dishwasher, working with an old friend, L. Bo Greese.
Uly realizes, though, that if all their plans are to be realized, his salary won't cut the mustard any better than his dishwashing, so he sets up an appointment with the much admired negotiator, Doris O. Penn, to help him really boost his income.
And they all live happily ever after.
Now, if only I could figure out how they got there ...
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.