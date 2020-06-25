A Band of Many Churches: The Traveling Talleys come to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH - Paul and Cindy Talley are the next generation of traveling music ministers called the “Traveling Talleys”. Their mission is to “spread the word of God through concerts and revivals.
The duo will be conducting services at the First Assembly of God Church in Plattsburgh on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, June 28 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Married couple Paul and Cindy have been traveling together to play music in different churches across the county for 14 years. Paul follows in his parents Joe and Marion Talley’s footsteps, who started the ministry work through music and the popular name the “Traveling Talleys”.
SIBLING STORY
Paul’s parents launched the group, which included his older siblings, into notoriety. They were heard on radio and TV across the world.
Cindy stated that, starting as a 2-week-old child, Paul started the journey with his family that allowed them to spread the gospel to all 50 states and 83 counties. He picked up talents such as learning to play the ukulele in Hawaii, and mastering the trumpet, guitar and accordion.
According to Paul and Cindy’s website, thetravelingtalleys.com: “Paul grew up being schooled through correspondence courses and learned to play numerous instruments. His musical abilities allowed him to minister in music right alongside his parents.
A DIFFERENT PATH
As a young adult entering college, however, Paul began to stray from the Christian foundation that had been the very essence of his upbringing. He used his musical talents in country and rock bands, embarked on a daily life of drugs and alcohol, and was literally on a path to destruction when he was offered music contracts from both Warner Brothers and MCA records.
Such notoriety would surely make him what the world would call “successful,” but a godly mother had a different idea as to how her son should live his life, and every day for 18 years she prayed that he would come to know the Lord.
The music of the “Traveling Talleys” is all the best sounds of the ‘60s, which is when Paul was born. Paul and Cindy write their own music and are heavily influenced by musical groups such as The Beatles, The Eagles and Credence Clearwater Revival.
The music accompanies a full service carried out by the Tally’s, as Paul has 16 years of experience being a pastor.
WARM YOUR HEART
This year alone, according to Cindy, the couple from North Carolina has traveled to Arizona, Iowa, Texas and Michigan to spread the mantra: “Music that will warm your heart with a message that could change your life”.
“I love what we do. We don't just have one church, we have many,” Cindy said. “The blessing to us is that our friends and family grow the more places we go.”
The First Assembly of God Church said in their press release: “CDC and DOH guidelines are being followed regarding social distancing, hygiene and disinfection guidelines. Please wear your masks. The public is invited to attend but space is limited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.