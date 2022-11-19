Plattsburgh — The Section VII girls of the Northern Soccer League found success on the field. They were led by these All-Star players.
Saranac was represented by both the Most Valuable Player, Sydney Myers, and Coach of the Year, Amber Liberty.
Fellow Chiefs Oliva Davis, Brenna Ducatte and Reagan Mulverhill earned First Team selections. Beekmantown, NCCS, AuSable Valley and Plattsburgh each had two players selected to the First Team. Eagles Grace McCasland and Payton Parliament, Cougars Desiree DuBois and Alexa Turner, Patriots Lilley Keyser and Addie Stanley and Hornets Haley LaDue and Amaya Abellard.
For the Second Team, NCCS’ Bailee LaFountain, Laci Roberts and Kylee Surprenant were named to the team. Saranac, Beekmantown, AuSable Valley and Peru all have two players earning Second Team honors. For the Eagles Lia Parker and Aislyn Liberty, the Eagles Luci Brown and Elizabeth Chapman, Patriots Brielle Laundree and Kate Knapp and Nighthawks MacKenzie Arnold and Jacklin Mitchell.
The Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Award went to Northeastern Clinton
