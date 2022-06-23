The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has recently announced the picks for the 2022 season baseball All-Stars.
Division I
Noah Spaulding, of Crown Point, who led his team to the NYSPHSAA Class D final four, was named the MVP.
Brian Brandes of Lake Placid was given Coach of the Year honors.
Spaulding was joined by Evan Carey and Reese Pertak to represent the Panthers, while the Blue Bombers added JJ Ledwith, Vann Morelli and PJ Colby.
Bolton/Schroon Lake had two players, Isaiah Pelkey and Jace Hubert, named to the All-Stars. Chazy was represented by two as well, Chase Clukey and Raegan Dudyak.
Each team also had one player named to the honorable mentions. Bolton/Schroon Lake had Corbin Baker, Lake Placid’s Jarrett Mihill was recognized while Dale Gonyo of Chazy and Alex Stone of Crown Point were named.
Division II
Johnsburg/Minerva’s Evan Wing and Zach Pierson were recognized with MVP and Coach of the Year honors.
They were joined by teammates Nolan Pierson and Andrew Prosser on the first team.
Boquet Valley had three athletes, Maddox Rice, Everett Cassavaugh and Justin Joslyn, named.
Wells and Indian Lake/Long Lake had two apiece. The Indians were represented by Carter Orr and Cameron DeCarr, while the Orange’s Garrett Hutchins and Marilla Liddle were named to the first team.
On the second team, Johnsburg/Minerva’s Yanden Cleveland and Sam Porter were listed, while the Griffins added another three players, Cam Armstrong, Johnny Howard and Jameson Fiegl.
Matt Koniszewski and Raymond Msimanga of Wells were selected to the second team, while Nathan Hosley and Ravyn Sodamayor of Indian Lake/Long Lake were as well.
Neither division handed out Ray Holmes Sportsmanship Awards.
